Gardaí following a 'definite line of enquiry' into yesterday's public order incident after seizure of vehicle and weapons
Gardaí in Longford are following "a definite line of enquiry" into yesterday's public order on Main Street, following the seizure of a vehicle for a technical examination.
It is understood a number of weapons have also been seized, including a shovel.
No injuries were reported following the fracas, and gardaí have not made any arrests.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Longford Garda Station on 043 33 50570.
