Funeral of Detective Garda Colm Horkan to be broadcast live this afternoon

A number of Longford gardaí have been on duty in Castlerea Garda Station ahead of the funeral of the late Detective Garda Colm Horkan, in order to allow the station members to attend the funeral of their dearly departed friend and colleague today.

The funeral Mass for the repose of the soul of the late Detective Garda Colm Harkin is due to take place at noon today, Sunday, in St James' Church, Charlestown, Co Mayo, in the diocese of Achonry.

The chief celebrant of the Mass will be Monsignor Tommy Johnston, Parish Priest of Det Gda Horkan's hometown of Charlestown. Monsignor Johnston will also deliver the homily.

Bishop-elect of the Diocese of Achonry, Paul Dempsey; Fr Dermot Meehan, Diocesan Administrator; Monsignor John Doherty; and Fr Joe Kennedy CP, Garda Chaplain, will celebrate the Mass.

Read also: 'If you were creating a template for what you'd want a guard to be, Colm Horkan was that', says Granard Superintendent of his close friend

The funeral will be broadcast live on MidWest Radio 96.1FM and will also be live-streamed on www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/charlestown and on www.seeitonline.ie.

A minute's silence will be led by members of An Garda Síochána at four stations across county Longford, including Longford, Granard, Ballymahon and Lanesboro.

Members of the public are welcome to join in the tribute to the late Detective, but are advised to respect social distancing measures and to bring their own pen should they wish to sign the book of condolence.

Follow www.longfordleader.ie and our social media accounts for updates on the funeral proceedings and tributes paid to the late detective throughout the day.

Read more: Longford Garda Stations to lead a minute's silence in memory of Detective Garda Colm Horkan