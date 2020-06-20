Longford Roads Policing Unit seize fourth car this week

Longford Roads Policing Unit have seized yet another vehicle this week, after seizing three earlier in the week for various road traffic offences including no insurance, no tax, no NCT or disqualification.

The RPU was out on patrol and stopped a vehicle to find that the driver had been disqualified. The driver was also found to have no insurance, tax or NCT displayed on the vehicle.

Court proceedings to follow.

