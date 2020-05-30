Number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Longford  revised down as six deaths reported nationally

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Longford was revised down by one and stands at 280, according to the Department of Health.

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in neighbouring counties is Cavan 833 (no change), Westmeath 667 (an increase of two), Roscommon 320 (no change) and Leitrim 83 (no change).

At yesterday evening's (Friday, May 29) daily press conference, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) said it had been informed that a total of six people with Covid-19 have died.



There have now been a total 1,645 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Thursday, May 28, the HPSC has been notified of 39 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 24,876 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: "As we approach the last week of Phase 1 it is encouraging to see ICU and hospital admissions declining, the number of new cases remaining stable and a 90% recovery rate in the community.

"Moving into next week, I would urge everyone to look back at the progress we have made over the past number of weeks and maintain our efforts to suppress Covid-19 into the future.”

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: "Over the Bank Holiday weekend, we encourage everyone to enjoy the warm weather within recommended guidelines.

"Public health advice currently recommends outdoor meetings of up to four people outside of your household, at a physical distance of two metres and within 5km of your home."

Dr Siobhán Ni Bhriain, Consultant Psychiatrist and HSE Integrated Care Lead, said: “As we emerge out of our homes social distancing can pose real challenges for all, especially those in our vulnerable groups who may be enjoying the outdoors for the first time in weeks. Protect each other by keeping a two metre distance."

