Responders Group distributes 1,250 masks in North Longford

The community led North Longford Covid-19 Responders Group, established at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, is made up of a range of statutory, community and voluntary service providers, local politicians and volunteers.

Its aim is to ensure that the community are assisted as much as possible during this difficult time.

One of their initiatives has seen masks being distributed to all older people in the area to use in busy environments such as in supermarkets and on public travel.

The masks made of 100% cotton with a lining have been produced by volunteers at Lus na Gréine Family Resource Centre.

Speaking this week, Eileen Finan, Lus na Gréine FRC manager, said that they have already produced and distributed over 1,250 masks to the general population of the area and beyond.

She said they are delighted to provide the Covid-19 Responders with a supply of 250 masks free distribution. She also acknowledged the support of Longford County Council through the recent Covid Community Call Grant Application to support the purchase of materials for the masks for older people.

Central to their distribution is local Granard Postmaster Pádraig McNamara and his team of post men and women who ensure that every older person receives a mask and a friendly chat.

Eileen said the post office has been phenomenal and has done everything possible to support all the organisations working in the community.

Jackie Kennedy, Rath Mhuire and Dolmen Services Manager, explained that people were truly delighted and appreciative of the gesture.

Ms Kennedy added, “It is a very trying time on everyone but particularly on older people who are restricted and often separated from family members.”

Granard librarian Rosemary Kiernan said she is delighted to be a part of the Responders group and said it is great to see the library, parish, FRC, Resource Centre, Granard gardai, local councillors and parish based volunteers making a united effort to ensure that no one is left in need of assistance during this period.

The trendy masks continue to be available from SuperValu Granard or from Lus na Gréine FRC.