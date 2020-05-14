South Longford community of Newtowncashel angered by mindless vandalism

The community of Newtowncashel have taken to social media to express their anger over an incident of mindless vandalism.

Newtowncashel Parish Notes posted photographs on their Facebook page showing that 'The Rock of Contrasts' sign in the Quarry Park had been smashed and badly damaged.

It is understood that the vandalism took place at some stage last weekend (May 9 / 10).

It appears the sign may have been smashed by a rock or sledge hammer.

One contributor posted that it that the incident was no accident but 'pure, wilful, criminal damage'.

Another suggested it was absolutely scandalous behaviour.

