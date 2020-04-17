‘We will get through this Covid-19 crisis,’ says Longford's Community Champion Karen Reilly

Karen Reilly, is Longford’s Community Champion and her role is to ensure that no area or household throughout the county is left behind during the Covid-19 crisis

Having read Karen’s introductory paragraph, I know many of you are perhaps asking yourselves - what’s this ‘Community Champion’ all about?

Well, there is a ‘Community Champion’ in each county across the country, established as part of the Covid-19 Community Outreach (CCO).

CCO is coordinated by The Wheel and Irish Rural Link, and is funded by the Department of Rural and Community Development.

The Champions are now working as part of the Local Authorities Community Call and sit on Local Advisory Committees.

Since the implementation of Covid-19 restrictions, Karen has been working very closely with Siobhan Cronogue coordinator of the PPN and Emma Reid ACDO of Longford Civil Defence, along with Longford County Council.

She explained, “We are liaising with over 400 local groups to ensure everyone in the community is linked directly with the specific support they need, be it shopping, medication, information, someone feeling lonely or isolated. We are using the network of support within our community to assist with every possible worry or concern that the people of Longford may have.”

Karen, a Longford town native living in Ardagh for the last ten years, believes the county’s response to the coronavirus pandemic has been ‘truly phenomenal’.

“The response by communities, people and organisations wanting to volunteer their time and resources has been truly phenomenal since the very beginning of this crisis. It shows the great community spirit in our county which comes to the fore at a time like this and as a community and voluntary organisation in Longford we are not surprised. There is so much help out there – I want to ensure as ‘Community Champion’ that those who need it most are linked in with this help. We need to ensure that people who are vulnerable in our community are supported.”

With a background in Business Management, Customer Service, Training and Development, Karen began working at Longford Women’s Link (LWL) in 2017 and it has been her most rewarding role to date.

She explained, “In 2018 I mentored 52 women in the Retail Sales Skills programme. The programme offered education, training, mentoring and support for women in Longford who wished to pursue a career in retail. The initiative enabled the participant to establish long lasting connections beyond the programme within their community.”

She said there is incredible team spirit at LWL and that she is a firm believer in the LWL vision: “Women in Longford can achieve their full potential in a safe and equal society.”

A familiar face behind the scenes and on-stage with St Mel’s Musical Society, Karen currently leads the WISE (Women into Self- Employment) programme which involves mentoring 26 local women. “This programme covers idea generation to business start-up, interactive workshops and social entrepreneurship. Additionally as part of my role I coordinate a women’s group, where we meet regularly in discussion workshops - the focus being a fun and interactive learning environment.”

As ‘Community Champion’, Karen wants to ensure that every person who needs help or support at this time is connected to the correct community group or volunteer and can access the service they need and that for those who are cocooning they can remain connected to their community. “No person gets left behind and people have access to accurate and timely information amid all of the social media posts!”

Karen loves the outdoors and going for walks with her son Mack and her dog Marley. “I love to exercise and I am a member of Longford Fitness. I find exercise great for my mental health and of course my overall wellbeing.”

She says this is a strange time for the community right now and everybody has to adapt to this new reality which is now becoming the new normal.

Karen pointed out, “As a single parent, juggling home school, work and day to day life is a real challenge. Normally I have been lucky enough to have the support of Nanny and Grandad for childcare. My son Mack is really missing his grandparents.

“We are all getting to grips with new ways of communicating with our loved ones as are so many families across Ireland and around the World. This pandemic has no boundaries, but I feel so honoured to be able to play my part in supporting the Longford community in my new role as 'Community Champion' as part of Covid-19 Community Outreach for Longford (CCO).”

What is Karen’s advice to the public?

“Stay at home unless it’s absolutely essential for you to go out. If you do have to go out please maintain social distancing and keep washing your hands.

“If you are cocooning, and if you have no family living nearby, please do not be afraid to ask for help from a neighbour, friend or call some of the helplines that are listed below. There are a lot of people helping and willing to help at this time so do not be afraid to ask for help.

“Keep your Eircode in an easy to reach place if you need it, and for anyone with a personal alarm from the Senior Alert, to wear this at all times and use it if you need assistance. Community groups who run the Senior Alert Scheme are now checking that people’s alarms are working.

“Check in on neighbours who are cocooning, give them a call, pop a note through their door to let them know you are there if they need anything. Don’t presume another neighbour or a family member is in contact with them.

“Take care of your mental health also at this time. Stay connected with family and friends through telephone or skype/facetime. If you are finding it difficult at this time, call some of the helplines below. Try and stay active, even if this is a walk to your gate or some gardening. Stay safe, respect others and together we will get through this.”

Some useful contact numbers and helpful advice

Karen’s contact details are 086 4183435 – she is getting a lot of calls so leave a message if you don’t get through on the first call and she will get back to you.

Her email is – mentor@lwl.ie

The COVID-19 Community Call helpline for Longford is open 9am to 5pm seven days a week. The helpline number is 043 33 44255 or 1800 300122

Other Helplines

Alone – 0818 222 024

Age Action Check in Call 9am-5pm Mon- Fri 0818911109.

Longford Garda Station 043 33 50570

Longford Women’s Link Domestic Violence Service 043 33 41511 is providing crisis support to women Monday-Friday 9-5pm.

Also Women's Aid 1800 341900

Keep your GP’s number in an easy to reach place.

Make sure you’re getting your information from a reliable source – there is a lot of information out there. Local radio and media are trusted and reliable sources.

LWL will have relevant information on their Facebook (Longford Women’s Link) and Twitter (@LWLLongford) pages.

