Easter eggs donated to frontline heroes in Cavan General Hospital and St Joseph's Hospital in Longford

The Comhaltas branch John Dungan CCÉ based in North Longford, has donated Easter eggs to local frontline heroes in Cavan General Hospital and St Josephs Longford.

The John Dungan CCÉ committee had purchased Easter eggs to gift their members who participated in their Craobh Fleadh Cheoil which has now been postponed.

With the current circumstances they decided to donate them to some of our frontline heroes in Cavan General Hospital and St Joseph's Longford.

Chairperson Nessa McKenna said, "The parents of some of our members are frontline workers and we would like to take this opportunity to thank them for the brilliant job they are doing. We hope they enjoy an Easter egg with a well deserved tea or coffee!”

Ms McKenna added, “Our own Secretary Elaine Ledwith is a trained nurse and has returned to the frontline to help with the Cover-19 battle. We hope everyone follows the guidelines set out by the government to reduce cases and help us to return to normality as soon as we can."

ABOVE: Dylan & Daragh Ledwith, members of John Dungan CCÉ, loading the boot of the car with Easter eggs to deliver to the frontline staff at Cavan General Hospital and St Joseph's Longford

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin TD for Cavan-Monaghan Pauline Tully has said that the outbreak of Covid-19 among healthcare workers at Cavan General Hospital must serve as a wake-up call that the safety of our healthcare workers must be put first.

Seventy doctors and nurses at the hospital have been infected with the virus, while dozens more are self-isolating as a result.

Deputy Tully added, “The fact that Cavan General Hospital is now in lockdown points to major failings in the supply and distribution of potentially lifesaving equipment.

“This is unacceptable - priority must be given to frontline staff who are placing their own health at risk in order to keep us safe and to treat our loved ones who have contracted the virus.”

She said she will be asking the Department of Health to address the very serious and escalating situation that is impacting on staff and patients in Cavan General Hospital.

“Our healthcare workers now account for 27% of all those infected by the virus. This brings home the fears faced by those on the frontline fighting this virus. This situation will have ramifications for those in need of hospital care.”

Read also: Longford gardaí play Easter Bunny in Abbeyshrule