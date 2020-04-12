Longford gardaí play Easter Bunny in Abbeyshrule

The Easter Bunny had lots of help delivering eggs throughout county Longford this weekend as he enlisted the services of local community gardaí.

Geraldine Farrar and Nancy Mullen from Abbeyshrule were two people who benefited from the Easter deliveries.

Local community gardaí, Ann-Marie Reilly and Emma Kiernan dropped in with Easter eggs that were donated by Center Parcs.

"I just happened to be there at the time, dropping shopping off to Mam, and my brother was out in the shed," explained Jonathan Farrar, who contacted the Leader yesterday evening to highlight the good work of local gardaí.

"I argued that there were people more in need of calories than I am, the whole quarantine thing having added to my waistline already, but they insisted we take an egg each - I think they were coming to the end of their rounds.

"I got the impression they were just generally calling on some people in the area who they felt might benefit from a call. Emma had also called to my mum and a few others on the road a couple of weeks ago to check they were OK. She left her number etc at the time. It was really lovely I thought," he added.

