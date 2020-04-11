Longford shows support for national #ShineYourLight initiative
Longford showed its support for the national initiative #ShineYourLight on Easter Saturday, where everyone was invited to shine a light for frontline staff, healthcare workers & people affected everywhere at 9pm.
Out of the darkness comes light, thinking of everyone affected by #COVID19 purple candle to also remember those with #CF who have passed, remembrance walks should’ve taken place today #ShineYourLight #Longford #COVID19 #Covid_19ireland #cysticfibrosis pic.twitter.com/CexToW7yKy— jillian mc nulty (@jilli09) April 11, 2020
For all those who have lost their lives. For their families. For those working on the frontlines. #ShineYourLight #InThisTogether pic.twitter.com/FXgKMrsqLv— longford centre (@longfordcentre) April 11, 2020
#ShineYourLight Aughnacliffe, Co Longford pic.twitter.com/xTFkbyeJ1E— Shane Reid (@Shane_Reid79) April 11, 2020
#shineyourlight ‘Happiness can be found even in the darkest of times, when one only remembers to turn on the light’ pic.twitter.com/BSef5IN9RH— Longford RFC (@longfordrugby) April 11, 2020
