Longford shows support for national #ShineYourLight initiative 

Longford showed its support for the national initiative #ShineYourLight on Easter Saturday, where everyone was invited to shine a light for frontline staff, healthcare workers & people affected everywhere at 9pm.

Out of the darkness comes light, thinking of everyone affected by #COVID19 purple candle to also remember those with #CF who have passed, remembrance walks should’ve taken place today #ShineYourLight #Longford #COVID19 #Covid_19ireland #cysticfibrosis pic.twitter.com/CexToW7yKy — jillian mc nulty (@jilli09) April 11, 2020

For all those who have lost their lives. For their families. For those working on the frontlines. #ShineYourLight #InThisTogether pic.twitter.com/FXgKMrsqLv — longford centre (@longfordcentre) April 11, 2020