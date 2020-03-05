Regional group secures Dáil vote for new Government

The TDs from across the country who form the ‘The Regional Group’ sought & secured the unanimous support of the Dail Business Committee earlier today to hold a vote for the election of a Taoiseach at the next Dáil sitting on Thursday, March 19.

While the group operates as a technical group in Dáil Eireann, the members felt it was imperative that there was a vote held for the election of a Taoiseach, four weeks after the first inconclusive vote.

"We hope that this 2 week deadline will help focus the minds of Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael & Sinn Fein on the urgent need to form a stable and effective Government to address the issues facing the country." Denis Naughten TD said.

The group has had a useful exchange of views with other TDs & parties over the last number of weeks and they await developments by all the political parties.

The Regional Group consists of: Cathal Berry TD, Sean Canney TD, Peter Fitzpatrick TD, Noel Grealish TD, Michael Lowry TD, Verona Murphy TD, Denis Naughten TD (convener), Matt Shanahan TD and Peadar Toibin TD.

