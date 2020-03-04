Longford ICA host spring Federation meeting

The Longford ICA spring Federation Meeting was held on Wednesday, February 26 in HQ and a great night was had by all. Lanesboro Guild hosted the meeting and put up a fabulous supper which was followed by a lively meeting. Check out our Facebook page for photos and report.

Lotto

The lotto takes place tonight Wednesday, March 4 for a jackpot of €7,200.

Legan and Ardagh guilds are hosting so make sure you get your tickets in on time to be in with a chance to win or share this jackpot.

St Patrick’s Day Parade

We are entering a float in the parade this year and it is hoped that each guild will have at least one representative and more if possible. We will have a sign with each guild name and also the Federation banner so ladies we need you to carry the banners. More details to follow.

International women’s day

Sunday, March 8 at ICA HQ, there will be an event to mark International Women’s Day and Seachtain na Gaeilge. Watch our Facebook page for more details.

Line Dancing

Line Dancing continues every Thursday evening in The Chestnut Tree, Killashee from 8 to 10pm, come on out for two hours of fun while getting fit and of course the cuppa.

Craft Mornings

Craft Mornings continue each Monday from 10am to 2pm. This morning is open to all so come along for a morning of crafting in a relaxed, warm and welcoming atmosphere.That’s it for this week, enjoy your meetings and stay safe.