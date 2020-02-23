Longford farmer offering reward of €1,000 for return of twenty-two stolen ewes

A Longford farmer is offering a reward of €1,000 for the return of twenty-two stolen ewes.

The 22 ewes were stolen from Kileen, Granard last Wednesday night / Thursday morning, February 20 / 21.

This incident follows similar thefts of calves and sheep in the Edgeworthstown and Granard areas recently.

The ewes are a mixture of Suffolk and mule cross ewes. They are 2-3 years old and one purebred Texel scanned with one lamb.

The rest all have blue scanning markings on left hand except for one which had zero painted which was empty.

Farmer James Gray is seeking information. "If you bought these sheep give us a shout, you won't be out of money. Or if you seen any Springer ewes killed in factory or any other information would be greatly appreciated." James can be contacted at 087 956 8921.

Granard gardaí are urging farmers to keep an eye on their own and their neighbours livestock and to report any suspicious activity, particularly at night to Granard garda station 043 66 87660.

