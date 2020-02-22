Longford beef plan elect new county executives at recent meeting

A meeting of Longford Beef plan movement took place on Saturday, February 15, in the Longford Arms hotel.

The meeting was held as part of a series of meetings held countrywide and resulted in the formation of a new county executives, which was welcomed by Cllr Paraic Brady.

He explained: “Beef Plan held a sequence of meetings all over Ireland. They had one in Galway, Cavan, Leitrim, Longford, Roscommon, all over the country.

“There was a new committee formed in Longford on Saturday night.

The new chair of Longford beef plan is Paul Farrell, Vice chair is Newtowncashel’s John Bawle, Paraic Brady is the new secretary, with Gerry Geraghty the new PRO and Bernard Casey the new treasurer. Longford beef plan will now hold a meeting in the coming weeks to issue an update to members.

Cllr Brady said: “We are going to hold a meeting in the coming weeks for all beef plan members in Longford and new members, just to keep people informed on what’s happening and where the beef plan intends to go.

“It took a little while for it to get back up and running again, but I do think it will take off now.

“The organisation needs to grow in strength from here and get its membership back up and keep in contact with members.”

Councillor Brady said the main aim is to now increase membership to over 400 strong.

“We have 165 members in Longford and we are hoping to grow that to 400.” he said.

“I am calling on all small, medium and large farmers, to get involved in the Longford Beef plan and have a voice on the national executive and, in turn, to protect their livelihoods.”

Details on the next meeting will be announced in the coming weeks.

