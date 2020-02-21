Torrential rainfall and flooding forces postponement of Longford parkrun

Longford parkrun have announced this evening that tomorrow's (Saturday, February 22) event at The Mall (Albert Reynolds Peace Park) in Longford town has been postponed due to torrential rainfall and flooding.

Longford parkrun posted on Facebook this evening: "Sometimes as a team we have very difficult decisions to make and we have to base them on the health and safety of volunteers and participants.

"The Mall has completely flooded in sections leaving it impossible for us to run as more rain falls tonight. Also two areas are cordoned off."

SEND YOUR FLOODING PHOTOS TO newsroom@longfordleader.ie or tag the Longford Leader on social media