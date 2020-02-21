Longford County Council crews will be on standby to deal with weekend flooding 

Longford County Council crews will be on standby to deal with any weekend flooding that may occur.

Also read: Torrential Storm Dennis rainfall leads to serious flash flooding in Longford town

A spokesperson for Longford County Council said:

"The weather forecast for the weekend is for unsettled weather and Longford County Council wishes to advise the public that staff will continue to monitor the situation.

"Crews will be on standby to respond to incidents across the County.

"Motorists are advised to drive carefully recognising that there may be locations of spot flooding on the road network.

"Longford County Council’s out of hours emergency number is 1850 211525."

Meanwhile, Shannon River levels are continuing to rise and the river has already flooded low lying land around Carrick-on-Shannon this afternoon (Friday, February 21, 2020).

Also read: Three on feud charges denied bail at Longford District Court

Leitrim County Council has said they are continuing to monitor the situation and have been in contact with homes and businesses which may be at risk of flooding.

Here is a short video taken at the car park beside the offices of Leitrim County Council in Carrick-on-Shannon this afternoon.

Also read: Storm Ellen advisory issued with orange warnings possible