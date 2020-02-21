Longford County Council secures €482,806 to commence developing Mid Shannon Wilderness Park

Longford County Council has secured €482,806 to commence the process of developing the Mid Shannon Wilderness Park which will eventually encompass the cut away bogs in the Mount Dillon complex in county Longford and county Roscommon.

The €482,806 will be used for the development of Corlea and Ederra bog walks, which will provide over 8km of trail as part of the Mid Shannon Wilderness Park.

The details of the funding, approved by the Minister for Rural and Community Development, Michael Ring TD, were published today (Friday, February 21) by the Department of Rural and Community Development under the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme in collaboration with Fáilte Ireland, the National Tourism Development Authority.

The scheme provides funding for the development and maintenance of outdoor amenities such as trails, walkways, cycleways and blueways.

A total of €8.4 million has been allocated to 44 projects.

The investment is a collaborative initiative between the Department of Rural and Community Development and Fáilte Ireland, with the Department providing €4.4 million of the total, complemented by €4 million from Fáilte Ireland.

Local TD Denis Naughten, convener of 'The Regional Group' of nine Independent TDs in the 33rd Dáil, has welcomed the allocations for local projects.

"The Mid Shannon Wilderness Park is a project that I promoted as a member of the last Government and this is the first significant investment in developing recreational amenities on our bogs which will compliment the €30m allocated by Bord na Mona for bog rehabilitation across the region."

St John's Amenity Group have secured €200,000 along with a further investment of €50,000 from Roscommon County Council for the Rindoon Medieval Village & St John's Wood Water and Land Experience.

In Kilteevan the Cloonlarge Looped Walk/Cycleway has secured €200,000 to enhance the existing development.

“These projects are all part of a bigger jigsaw of developing a range of tourism activities throughout the Hidden Heartlands region to encourage tourists to visit and stay in our local towns and villages,” concluded Deputy Naughten.

