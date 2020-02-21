Three men arrested in Longford in relation to shooting and stabbing incident outside Galway church

As part of Operation Order, Gardaí have arrested three males in Longford this morning, Friday, February 21 in relation to a number of incidents that occurred outside Holy Family Church, in Mervue, Galway on January 13, 2019.

The three males, two aged in their early 40s and the third in his late 30s are due to appear before Longford District Court this morning.

The incident in January 2019 occurred outside the Holy Family Church in Mervue in Galway.

Shortly after 3pm on that date, a man in his 30s received a gunshot wound to the leg and was treated in University Hospital Galway.

A second man in his late teens received a stab wound to the back and was taken to University Hospital for treatment.

A third man received minor injuries in an assault on Walter Macken Road which is also under investigation.

A teenage boy was subsequently arrested on Walter Macken Road later that afternoon (Jan 13, 2019) for possession of an offensive weapon. He was later released and cautioned under the Juvenile Diversion Programme.