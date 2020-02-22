New indoor athletics centre will be located at St Mel's College

The proposed new Longford Athletics Club indoor training facility will be located in St Mel’s College.

Club chairperson Donal Mulligan explained, “Members have been working tirelessly over the last year in an effort to secure a site in Longford and we are delighted that St Mel’s came on board.”

The new facility, which will include an indoor area 60m long by 20m wide, promises to be a marvellous addition to St Mel’s College campus and to the sporting infrastructure of Longford town and county. Planning permission for the development will be lodged with the local authority in the next few weeks.

Mr Mulligan pointed out, “Longford AC committee have examined similar facilities throughout the country and are satisfied that this centre will meet the needs of the club and it will also provide an excellent indoor training area for other sports to utilise throughout the year along with other groups.”

Also read: Longford house to appear on RTÉ show this March

He thanked St Mel’s College principal Declan Rowley and the Diocesan Trust for their support. Longford AC has embarked upon a significant fundraising drive over the last few months and the project has been provisionally approved as a flagship project by LEADER.

The club’s facility task group led by John Fitzpatrick is in the process of submitting final documents for approval. The club’s big raffle is taking place on March 6 in the Longford Arms Hotel, with a first prize of €20,000 on offer, along with many other prizes.

“We are now on our final push to sell tickets,” explained Mr Mulligan.

“We would particularly like to see business come forward to offer support by purchasing a book of tickets. We are offering businesses a book of five tickets for €100, if you contact longfordac@gmail.com the club will get back to them details and tickets.”

Also read: New autism unit to provide major boost for Longford's Templemichael College