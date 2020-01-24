St Christopher's Services demanding that Longford / Westmeath #GE2020 candidates commit to providing additional €2.5 million

St Christopher's Services is demanding that Longford / Westmeath general election 2020 candidates to commit to providing an additional €2.5 million funding required to run the Service.



A change to a section 38 status would also guarantee the future of service definitively.

St Christopher's Chief Executive Officer, Derek Scanlon demanded; “The time has come with one week left in the general election for our local candidates to come out and show their commitment to support our services. We require and an additional €1.2 million revenue funding and €1.3 million in once off funding to secure the services and to ensure the continuity of care.”



Mr Scanlon further stated, “By changing the status of the Agency to a Section 38 agency this will ensure that we receive appropriate funding to run the service and take the issue of pay parity off the table allowing us to complete equally for staff with other agencies."



Mr Scanlon reminded candidates that, “We require the candidates to commit to providing the necessary funding and to changing the status of the Agency to a Section 38 agency under the Health Act 2004. There are in excess of 2,000 votes attaching to St Christopher's when you look at families and extended families of staff and service users and I urge all candidates to bear this in mind. We will all be watching carefully in the next few days for announcements of support before choosing where to cast our votes."

