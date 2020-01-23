GALLERY | The Siege of Kenagh - marathon Longford / Westmeath general election count of 2016

Fine Gael's James Bannon musing over what might have been, while Labour's Willie Penrose reflects on his Lazarus-like recovery, when after receiving 4,817 first preference votes, he managed to pick up enough transfers to get him over the finish line and claim the fourth and final seat on offer in the Longford / Westmeath constituency. The outgoing Labour Deputy Willie Penrose, who has been a TD since 1992, isn’t seeking re-election. His success in 2016 saw him fill the final seat in the 32nd Dáill and in the process secure speaking rights for his party in the chamber Picture: Michelle Ghee

Fianna Fáil's Connie Gerety Quinn, alongside John Doherty, at the 2016 Longford / Westmeath general election count in Kenagh. The first time Longford-based candidate picked up 3,943 first preference votes Picture: Michelle Ghee

The Siege of Kenagh takes its toll...The marathon Longford / Westmeath general election count didn't conclude until the early hours of Thursday, March 3, 2016 in St Dominic's Hall in Kenagh and it resulted in Fine Gael's James Bannon losing his seat. 'It is shocking that Co Longford is left without national representation' stated the Legan man, who served as a senator from 2002 to 2007, before becoming a TD in '07 Picture: Michelle Ghee

Jubilant poll topper in the 2016 general election in the Longford / Westmeath constituency Robert Troy (Fianna Fáil) is hoisted high by his supporters after he garnered 11,653 1st preferences, leaving him as the only candidate to exceed the quota on the 1st count Picture: Michelle Ghee

Kevin 'Boxer' Moran, of the Independent Alliance, delighted with his success in the 2016 general election Picture: Michelle Ghee

Fine Gael's Peter Burke, who picked up 5,681 first preference votes, and was the third of the four candidates elected to the 32nd Dáil in Longford / Westmeath, is pictured cruning the number with Frank McDermott at the county centre in Kenagh Picture: Michelle Ghee

Fine Gael's Cllr Micheal Carrigy, who is contesting the general election on February 8, pictured with Independent Cllr Mark Casey and Niamh Casey at the 2016 count centre Picture: Michelle Ghee

Fianna Fáil's Connie Gerety-Quinn and James Morgan of the Independent Alliance Picture: Michelle Ghee. www.gphotos.ie

Fine Gael's James Bannon with Cllr Colm Murray, Frank Gearty and Larry Bannon pictured just moments after the announcement that outgoing TD James had been eliminated from the 2016 Election race for Longford/Westmeath Picture: Michelle Ghee

Jamie Moran, Kevin 'Boxer' Moran, Michelle Moran and John Moran Picture: Michelle Ghee

The Siege of Kenagh...Keeping a close eye on proceedings Picture: Michelle Ghee