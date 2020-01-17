General Election 2020: The candidates in Longford / Westmeath

Sixteen candidates have thus far declared their intention to contest the general election for the 33rd Dáil on Saturday, February 8 in the four seat Longford / Westmeath constituency.

Outgoing Labour Deputy Willie Penrose, who has been a TD since 1992, isn’t seeking re-election and many political observers predict the battle to fill the seat he vacates will be a Longford head-to-head between Fine Gael’s Cllr Micheál Carrigy, the current County Council Cathaoirleach, and Fianna Fáil’s Cllr Joe Flaherty.

Eighteen candidates went to post in the 2016 general election in Longford / Westmeath with the four seats on offer all being filled by Westmeath-based candidates - Robert Troy (Fianna Fáil, 11,653 1st preferences), Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran (Independent Alliance, 7,586), Peter Burke (Fine Gael, 5,681) and Willie Penrose (Labour, 4,817).

Fine Gael’s James Bannon went into the election as a sitting Longford-based TD but the 4,639 first preference votes he garnered - sixth highest of the 18 candidates - and subsequent transfers weren’t enough to help him retain his seat.

It left Longford as the ONLY county in the country without a sitting TD in the 32nd Dáil.

Interestingly, three Longford candidates found themselves lying in 6th Bannon (4,639), 7th Connie Gerety Quinn (FF, 3,943) and 8th James Morgan (IA, 3,329) in the poll after the first count four years ago.

That’s a cumulative first preference vote of 11,911 or 861 votes above the quota which stood at 11,050 in 2016, clearly demonstrating that there is a Longford seat up for grabs.

89,241 were entitled to vote in the constituency four years ago and there was a 62.55% turnout with 55,816 people having their say.

As things currently stand, there are eleven male and five female candidates poised to be on the ballot paper but that could all change as people can be nominated as candidates up until next Wednesday, January 22.

Longford / Westmeath general election 2020 candidates

In alphabetical order:

Deputy Peter Burke (Fine Gael)

Cllr Micheál Carrigy (Fine Gael)

Cllr Sorca Clarke (Sinn Féin)

Cllr Joe Flaherty (Fianna Fáil)

Cllr Louise Heavin (Green Party)

Donal Jackson (Independent)

Anna Kavanagh (Alliance of Birth Mothers Campaigning for Justice)

Frank Kilbride (Independent)

Alan Mangan (Labour)

Senator Gabrielle McFadden (Fine Gael)

Deputy Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran (Independent)

Dom Parker (Solidarity)

Tony Reilly (Independent)

James Reynolds (National Party)

Barbara Smyth (People Before Profit)

Deputy Robert Troy (Fianna Fáil)

