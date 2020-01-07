Longford motorist has car seized for number of offences

Longford Leader Reporter

Reporter:

Longford Leader Reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

@GardaTraffic

@GardaTraffic

Longford Roads Policing Unit stopped a motorist earlier today, Tuesday, January 07, after observing the driver was holding a mobile phone while driving

Upon inspection and further inquiries, gardaí found the driver also had no insurance. The car was subsequently seized and the driver will now appear before the courts. 