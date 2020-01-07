Longford motorist has car seized for number of offences
@GardaTraffic
Longford Roads Policing Unit stopped a motorist earlier today, Tuesday, January 07, after observing the driver was holding a mobile phone while driving.
Upon inspection and further inquiries, gardaí found the driver also had no insurance. The car was subsequently seized and the driver will now appear before the courts.
Longford Roads Policing stopped this vehicle when the driver was observed holding a mobile phone. After further inquiries, the driver was found to have no insurance. The vehicle was seized and a court date to follow. pic.twitter.com/2PjUcS0Rqm— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) January 7, 2020
