Fine and penalty points for motorist in Roscommon
A picture of the worn tyres found at Roscommon checkpoint Picture: @GardaTraffic
The motorist was stopped at a checkpoint in Roscommon as part of ‘Operation Tyre’.
Roscommon Roads Policing were carrying out a checkpoint earlier today, Monday January 6, as part of ‘Operation Tyre’, with one motorist found to have defective tyres on their vehicle.
Upon inspection of the vehicle in question, gardaí found defective tyres which were badly worn on the inside with wires coming through (see above picture).
As a result, the driver will now receive a fine of €80 and two penalty points.
Roscommon Roads Policing Unit stop this vehicle at checkpoint for 'Operation Tyre'.— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) January 6, 2020
Driver to get 80 euro fine and 2 penalty points. @RSAIreland #ArriveAlive pic.twitter.com/yXojHln7Bk
