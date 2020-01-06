Fine and penalty points for motorist in Roscommon

The motorist was stopped at a checkpoint in Roscommon as part of ‘Operation Tyre’.

Roscommon Roads Policing were carrying out a checkpoint earlier today, Monday January 6, as part of ‘Operation Tyre’, with one motorist found to have defective tyres on their vehicle.

Upon inspection of the vehicle in question, gardaí found defective tyres which were badly worn on the inside with wires coming through (see above picture).

As a result, the driver will now receive a fine of €80 and two penalty points.