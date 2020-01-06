Judge gives Longford motorist time to prove he had insurance

A Longford man stopped by gardaí for a number of alleged road traffic offences last March has been given two weeks to produce the required driving documentation by the courts.

Michael Doyle, 14 Pearse View, Longford was stopped by gardaí at Ardnacassa Avenue, Longford last March and later issued with three sets of summonses.

They included alleged offences for driving without insurance, failing to produce insurance and of driving while holding a mobile phone.

Defending, solicitor Frank Gearty said Mr Doyle was fully convinced he would be in a position to furnish his driving documents to the court if afforded a brief adjournment.

“I think he will be able to show it,” said Mr Gearty in reference to his client’s insurance policy.

Mr Gearty also indicated his client would be applying for a ‘set aside’ or to effectively negate a previous court order made the previous week in which Mr Doyle was convicted for driving without tax.

Judge Hughes adjourned all matters to a sitting of Longford District Court on January 14 2020.