Permission sought for two Kenagh based housing developments

Longford county council planning department have confirmed the receipt of an application seeking permission for the construction of an eight house development on a 0.18 hectare site at Crannach, Kenagh, Co Longford.

The development, if granted permission, will consist of 8 no. houses comprising of 4 no. 2-storey, 2 bedroom terraced houses; and 4 no. bedroom 3 storey semi-detached houses.

Permission sought also includes for the provision of site services, private gardens, a new vehicular access from Leo Casey drive to serve four of the proposed housing looking onto the R397, and 8 car parking spaces to the rear of the houses, as well as all other site works.

Meanwhile, Kenagh Construction have also lodged a planning application to Longford county council, seeking permission for the development of 7 houses at Tailors Lawn, Keenagh, Co Longford.

The proposed seven house development will comprise of 6 no. 3-storey, 4 bed semi-detached houses; and 1 no. 4 bedroom 2 storey detached house.

The application includes for the provision of private gardens, a public open space, a new vehicular access road off the R397, the provision of 14 car parking spaces and all other site works.

