Residential development in north Longford given go-ahead
Plans for a 28-house residential development in Aughnacliffe, has been given the go-ahead by Longford County Council
A planning application, lodged by Donnelly Developments Ltd seeking permission for the construction and completion of a 28-house residential development in Aughnacliffe, has been given the go-ahead by Longford County Council.
The development was previously granted planning under 04/1601 & 05/302.
The development will consist of 28 dwelling houses consisting of: twelve two storey semi-detached three-bedroom properties, two two storey semi-detached 3 bedroom dwellings, thirteen single storey semi-detached and terrace type two bedroom dwellings, three terrace type two storey 3 bedroom dwellings.
Planning permission includes for the provision of a green open space, boundary walls/fences, the provision of access from existing service roadway, and connection to existing public services with sewer and water supply.
The development is located at Forthill, Rathmore, Aughnacliffe, Co Longford.
