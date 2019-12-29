Green light for Granard Motte design changes

Longford county council have confirmed that an application lodged by Granard Motte Enterprise Ltd has been given the thumbs up to commence works.



Representatives of Granard Motte Enterprise Ltd has proposed a change in design to an extension/link building, which was previously granted full planning permission under planning reference number PL17/9.

The purpose of the design change is to link the existing previously permitted café/restaurant & interpretive centre, which were previously granted full planning permission under planning reference numbers PL16/51 & PL16/42 respectively.

The proposed extension/link building will include a reception and retail area along with sanitary facilities all at ground floor level together with offices at first floor level and all ancillary works at the site in Rathcronan, Granard.

