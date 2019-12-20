PICTURES | Women in Business tri-county networking event takes place at Viewmount House, Longford

Women in business from Leitrim, Longford and Westmeath gathered in Viewmount House, Longford to attend the last tri county women in business event for 2019, with ‘out with the old in with the new’ the official theme.

Speakers included Margaret Hoctor of Kilmullen Farm. Margaret told of how when faced with redundancy in 2013, she and her husband built up food business Kilmullen Farm.

Elaine Bradley Ryan, Managing Director of Ideation Marketing then spoke of the importance of networking when setting up a business.

The final speaker on the night was Pauline Rogers of Bawn Holistic, who helped the attendees to wind down by guiding them through some mindfulness exercises and offered many mindfulness tips.

