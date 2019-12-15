Mixed use residential and retail property in Longford sells for €91,000 at BidX1 online auction

A mixed use residential and retail property in Longford has sold for €91,000 at a BidX1 online auction earlier this week.

The property, located at Main Street, Abbeylara, on the R396, close to the junction at Crawford's Bar, had a guide price of €75,000.

Also read: Former restaurant and B&B in Longford sold for €142,000 in BidX1 auction

Two bidders showed particular interest in the building before it was eventually sold for €91,000.

The property is arranged over ground floor and first floor to provide a mixed use building.

Internally, the property comprises a three bedroom house, ground floor retail unit together with 1 x one bedroom apartment overhead.

Also read: Three unwanted puppies now in ISPCA care in Longford

The total floor area extends to approximately 257 sq. m (2766 sq. ft).

BidX1 advises that a warehouse / storage unit to the rear of the property is occupied under terms unknown, with vacant possession of the house, retail unit and apartment.

Also read: Longford communities in mourning at passing of 'true decent man' Martin Clyne