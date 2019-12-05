Longford barber raises over €800 with Movember campaign

It’s been a hairy month in Longford and no, not in a bad way. In fact, men across the county have been growing moustaches in aid of the annual Movember campaign to support men’s health.

For years, Movember has been raising funds to tackle prostate cancer, testicular cancer and, more recently, mental health awareness and suicide prevention.

Fourth generation barber, Alan Donnelly, who runs D’Barbers in Longford town threw himself into Movember this year to focus on men’s mental health.

Alan and his staff decided to donate their tips for the month of November to the very worthy cause and provided customers with the option to donate to Movember too.

Alan himself grew a moustache “to support the cause and raise vital funds and awareness” as the cause is very close to his heart.

“Movember is a fantastic movement, which is promoting men’s physical and mental health,” Alan told the Leader.

“This year, I wanted to get all the staff and clients of D’Barbers involved as much as possible for the entire month of November.

“It's a great opportunity for D' Barbers to give back to such a worthwhile cause. We have been fundraising online as in the barbershop itself.

“⁣I also decided for the month to donate all my tips to Movember Ireland, all the staff in the barbers have also been so enthusiastic and involved in so many ways including donating many of their tips.”

In total, the family barber shop raised €828 for Movember.

“Everyone has been so generous,” Alan explained.

“We created large mustache stickers for the barbershop window and on the mirror at each station to generate awareness for customers and passers by.

“It’s great for sparking conversation and talking to people about Movember and why we’re doing it. It feels great to be involved this year, help raise awareness and remove the stigma associated with men's mental health.”

