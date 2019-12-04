Brave Giant announce special Longford show this Christmas

To say 2019 has been kind to Brave Giant is an understatement.

However, the year being kind also has something to do with the hard work and time invested by the four best friends from Drumlish in Co Longford and the loyalty of the band’s growing number of followers across the country and especially in their home county.

Brave Giant’s Christmas Party Show in Longford on December 21 seems like a perfect way to complete the band’s pre-Christmas year and indeed the perfect way for the band’s legion of home county followers to celebrate the start of Christmas holidays.

Tickets for this concert, which will be the band’s last in the region for some time go on sale next Thursday, December 5, priced €17.50.

To get Christmas party started you can expect the high energy show the band has become loved for and in addition, some Christmas crackers.

Brave Giant’s debut album, White Pink + Blue, entered the official Independent album chart at No. 1 in October and last month (November 9), the band played its biggest headline show to date at The Olympia Theatre before a sold-out audience.

The lads kicked off their epic White Pink + Blue tour with a sold out show at the Backstage Theatre and then hit Limerick, Galway, Cork, Sligo, Belfast and Mullingar.

In addition, Emmett, Mark, Podge and Ross played in support of The Coronas at two sold out shows in The Hub Kilkenny and alongside Walking On Cars at Cork’s City Hall.

Read also: Brave Giant bring incredible show to Backstage Theatre

Emmett Collum (percussion), Mark Prunty (bass, guitar/vocals), Podge Gill (guitar/vocals), Ross McNerney (banjo/mandolin /keys), are Brave Giant. A band rooted in an inherited love for trad and folk, moulded, morphed and inspired by indie and alternative influences.

Based in Longford, the band released its first commercial track in April 2016, the still hugely popular Lordy Lordy.

In just three years, Brave Giant went from selling out two nights Upstairs at Whelan’s Live, Dublin to the band’s biggest headline show to date at The Olympia Theatre, Dublin, also selling out.

The band has also seen its Spotify streams grow to over three million, and online video views in the same region. The debut album’s collective streams quickly reached six figure streams from release date.

Earlier this year, the band teamed up with one of the country’s most respected musicians and producers Gavin Glass of Orphan Recording to record this debut long play which entered at No. 1 in the Official Independent Album chart last month.

Gavin (producer) affectionately refers to the album sound as “like David Guetta meets The War On Drugs”.

All tracks were written by the band. Peter Ashmore joined Gavin Glass on recording duties at Orphan Recording and Hellfire Studios in the picturesque Dublin mountains.

Additional production is by Brave Giant’s own Emmett Collum and the record is mastered by Stephen Ceresia at Stonyfield Mastering and the stunning artwork concept created by Mark Corry.

Two singles preceded the album’s release, Decorate Your Mind, described by Hot Press as “a powerhouse of a track, as anthemic and propulsive as it is dark and atmospheric”, stormed into the Top three on release in July and the lead single, Wizards and Witches, released in September has become a hugely popular live track too - “an inspiring, cascading indie-rock song”, according to Hot Press. The most recent, Three Words, spent three weeks on RTE 2FM’s A-List.

Festival highlights this year alone include a top-three billing performance at Kaleidoscope Festival and likewise in August on the main stage at Indiependence Festival 2019 together with #DDFIO (Dubai Duty Free Irish Open) festival in Lahinch, gave a storming, Day Tripper Festival in Waterfordalongside Gavin James, Hudson Taylor.

Other live highlights from last year include sharing a stage with Hozier, Walking on Cars and other highly-respected Irish artists at the 2FM Christmas Ball at the 3Arena in December 2018 and opening band’s live record in London with three sell-out headline shows.

Since releasing their first commercial track in 2016 (‘Lordy Lordy’), Brave Giant have sold out all its headline shows in Dublin and numerous venues across the country together with having a string of top five singles including The Time I Met The Devil and two number ones with Way To Love and Somebody’s Someone.

Not shy to festival season either, in the three years to date some of the band’s summer festival performances include Longitude, Sea Sessions,and Electric Picnic.

Indeed in 2018, over 5,000 people turned out to see the band live in their home county at the Longford Town Festival.

Brave Giant will take to Blazer’s nightclub at the Longford Arms on Saturday, December 21 for a very special hometown Christmas performance.

Tickets are on sale from tickets.ie at 10am on Thursday, December 5, priced at €17.50. A lower than capacity number of tickets only are going on sale for this show.

Read also: ‘The people of Longford have gotten us this far’: Brave Giant to release debut album