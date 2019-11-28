Edgeworthstown's Jimmy Jests Christmas Wish List

Jimmy Connell is one of the most recognisable characters around Edgeworthstown and Longford and his YouTube channel, Jimmy Jests, is a huge hit. The Jimmy Jests channel is all about viewing life from a different perspective and mostly a funny perspective. As Jimmy says himself, “Life is too short to take everything serious so have a look and have a laugh.”

Every year as the Christmas season approaches, I ponder on what has gone before and what the future may have in store.

This year my Christmas wish list is long but achievable. It is as follows:

(1) I wish that the “Elf on the Shelf” could be more considerate when roaming through the house during the night.

(2) I wish that supermarkets would stop selling boxes of sweets at low prices as my waist is not able to cope with the chocolate expansion.

(3) I wish that the “Twelve Pubs of Christmas” was held in Ardagh so that I would not have to leave the first pub.

(4) I wish that my seldom seen relations would not make their annual pilgrimage to visit on Christmas Eve just when the food preparation is commencing.

(5) I wish that I did not have to eat all the brussel sprouts just to set a good example to my kids who have no intention of even tasting them.

(6) I wish that every day of the Christmas holidays didn’t feel like a Sunday and every night feel like a Saturday.

(7) I wish that my wife would tell me exactly what she wants for Christmas as sometimes a surprise can disappoint.

(8) I wish that the Christmas jumper I have worn since 2007 would still fit me and that the flashy lights on it still work.

(9) I wish that I didn’t post on social media at 2am after having way too much to drink and thinking I could sing and dance.

(10) I wish that I knew in advance who was going to send me a Christmas card so that I could get there first.

(11) I wish that the house Wifi would crash so that my kids would get off the couch and have a conversation that doesn’t involve tablets or smart phones.

(12) Finally. I wish that Longford would implement Lexit and leave Ireland for once and for all.

(13) Oh just one more wish, that you follow Jimmy Jests on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube or Instagram.



Happy Christmas Everyone.

