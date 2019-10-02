SPONSORED CONTENT
WATCH | Be afraid, very afraid #StormLorenzo is on the way! Jimmy Jests' essential survival guide
Ahead of the arrival of Storm Lorenzo, Longford's Jimmy Jests gives us his essential storm survival guide.
