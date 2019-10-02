Met Éireann's latest #StormLorenzo forecast on eve of its arrival in Ireland

Our Storm Lorenzo coverage is proudly sponsored by Supermac's Longford - Delivery service available

Storm Lorenzo will begin to hit Ireland from Thursday morning and its impact will be felt right through to Friday bringing heavy rain, 130km per hour winds, high seas and even thunderstorms, according to Met Éireann's latest forecast on the eve of its arrival.

In her forecast after the RTÉ news on Wednesday, meteorologist Michelle Dillon said Hurricane Lorenzo has passed the Azores and has transitioned into an extratropical storm which will make landfall on Ireland's west coast on Thursday.

"It is now rapidly approaching Europe and ourselves. We'll feel the effects of that from tomorrow morning easing on Friday," she said.

The forecaster said a number of warnings would come into effect for Lorenzo from Thursday morning and stay valid until Friday morning. She said a yellow wind warning would be in place for the entire country while an orange alert applies to western counties.

"Within that timeframe, the winds are going to get much stronger and more severe especially along the west coast with storm surges as well. Gusts of up to 130 km per hour expected," she said.

She warned of heavy rain with up to 50 mm expected. She warned of flooding and falling trees.

Ms Dillon said rain will spread northwards through the day until evening time when there will be a break but more heavy rain will follow as they of the storm passes over the country from 10pm.

The storm which has come from the southeast of Ireland was a hurricane which was unprecedented in scale. Weather forecasters say the cold north Atlantic water has diminished its potency.

Met Éireann's says thunderstorms are possible in places overnight Thursday as the storm barrels across Ireland.

Met Éireann website forecast issued at 3.56pm on Thursday

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Headline: There is a high probability that Storm Lorenzo will track close to or over Ireland later on Thursday and early Friday. There will be very high seas on Atlantic coasts and severe winds in some areas.

Thursday night: The centre of Storm Lorenzo will move east to southeastwards over Ireland on Thursday night with the strongest winds situated to the south of the storm centre. It will become very windy or stormy in Atlantic coastal counties overnight as winds veer westerly in direction. The swathe of strong winds will then transfer eastwards across the country during the night with the risk of inland gales across parts of Connacht and Munster. Squally bands of rain will accompany the strong winds with isolated thunderstorms possible, bringing a risk of spot flooding. Minimum temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees.

Friday: Strong winds and squally rain associated with Storm Lorenzo will clear during the course of Friday morning with some sunny spells developing in the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees. It looks set to be dry at first on Friday night but outbreaks of rain will move in from the southwest later. Minimum temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in moderate southeast winds.

Saturday: It is expected to be cloudy and wet for a time on Saturday with outbreaks of rain. However, drier and brighter weather will move in across the western half of the country later in the day. Maximum temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees in fresh southeast winds which will veer southwest later and moderate. A mix of clear spells and showers overnight. Minimum temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees in fresh westerly winds.

Sunday: Current indications suggest Sunday will be a mixed day with some sunny spells but also a few showers. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees.

Extended Outlook: It is expected to remain unsettled in the outlook period with further spells of wet and windy weather extending across Ireland from the Atlantic.

