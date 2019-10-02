Lorenzo forecast to be a 'strong extratropical cyclone' as it approaches Ireland

Our Storm Lorenzo coverage is proudly sponsored by Supermac's Longford - Delivery service available

According to the US National Hurricane Center, Lorenzo is expected to be a 'strong extratropical cyclone' as it approaches Ireland on Thursday.

According to the US National Hurricane Center, Lorenzo is moving toward the northeast near 43 miles per hour. A continued fast motion toward the northeast is expected through Thursday morning. The cyclone is forecast to slow down and turn eastward and then southeastward during Thursday night and Friday.

It adds that on the forecast track, the center of post-tropical Lorenzo will move near western Ireland on Thursday, then pass over Ireland and England on Thursday night and Friday.

The US National Hurricane Center adds that only 'slow weakening' is forecast during the next day or so, and the system is expected to be a strong extratropical cyclone when it approaches Ireland on Thursday afternoon and evening. A faster rate of weakening is expected when the Lorenzo moves over Ireland and England.

Met Eireann has issued a series of Weather Warnings as Storm Lorenzo tracks towards Ireland.

A Status Orange Wind Warning is in place for Galway, Mayo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick. Southwesterly winds veering westerly will reach mean speeds 65 to 80km/h with gusts generally of 100 to 130km/h, higher in coastal regions. Storm surges will produce coastal flooding and damage. It is valid from 6pm on Thursday until 3am on Friday.

A Status Yellow Wind Warning is also in place for Ireland. Southeasterly winds later veering southwesterly will reach mean speeds 50 to 65km/h with gusts to 100km/h resulting in some disruptive impacts. It is valid from 9am on Thursday until 6am on Friday.

