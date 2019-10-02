WATCH | Explainer: Hurricane Lorenzo versus Storm Lorenzo - what's the difference

Our Storm Lorenzo coverage is proudly sponsored by Supermac's Longford - Delivery service available

Weather forecaster in the UK have tweeted out a simple explanation on the difference between Hurricane Lorenzo and Storm Lorenzo.

The Met Office, which has been working with Met Éireann, has also tweeted that track over Ireland and Britain.

But what is the difference between #HurricaneLorenzo and #stormlorenzo? It's all to do with extratropical transition... pic.twitter.com/tkxsDjBBRN — Met Office (@metoffice) October 2, 2019

