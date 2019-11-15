Successful debut album tour for Drumlish band Brave Giant

Brave Giant are really taking over the music scene with their debut album, White, Pink + Blue with Three Words becoming a listener favourite and already being picked up by RTE 2FM on the back of the debut album’s chart success. The track is also proving hugely popular at the band’s live shows.

November 9 saw Brave Giant turn to their biggest headline show to date, The Olympia Theatre - a dream come through for the four best friends from Drumlish - a career and personal marker moment for sure.

Emmett Collum (percussion), Mark Prunty (bass, guitar/vocals), Podge Gill (guitar/vocals), Ross McNerney (banjo/mandolin/ keys), are Brave Giant, a band rooted in an inherited love for trad and folk, moulded, morphed and inspired by indie and alternative influences.

Based in Longford, the band released its first commercial track in April 2016, the still hugely popular Lordy Lordy .

In just three years, Brave Giant has gone from selling out two nights Upstairs at Whelans Live, Dublin to the band’s biggest headline show to date at The Olympia Theatre, Dublin on Saturday November 9, which also sold out. The band’s first and only other time to play in the venue was guesting with Picture This in June 2017.

The band has also seen its Spotify streams grow to over three million during the last year, and online video views in the same region.

Earlier this year the band teamed up with one of the country’s most respected musicians and producers Gavin Glass of Orphan Recording to record this debut long play which entered at No 1 in the Official Independent Album chart last month.

Gavin (producer) affectionately refers to the album sound as… “it’s like David Guetta meets The War On Drugs” .

All tracks were written by the band. Peter Ashmore joined Gavin Glass on recording duties at Orphan Recording and Hellfire Studios in the picturesque Dublin mountains.

Additional production is by Brave Giant’s own Emmett Collum and the record is mastered by Stephen Ceresia at Stonyfield Mastering and the stunning artwork concept created by Mark Corry.

Two singles preceded the album’s release, Decorate Your Mind , described by Hot Press as “a powerhouse of a track, as anthemic and propulsive as it is dark and atmospheric” stormed into the top three on release in July and the lead single, Wizards and Witches, released in September, has become a hugely popular live track too.

The Olympia show was preceded by a White Pink + Blue tour, which took in Longford’s Backstage Theatre, Limerick, Galway, Cork, Belfast and Mullingar together with being invited to guest with The Coronas at the band’s sold out shows in The Hub, Kilkenny earlier this month. It was a fabulous experience and the band was honoured to be asked.

Festival highlights to date include a top-three billing performance at Kaleidoscope Festival and likewise in August on the main stage at Indiependence Festival 2019 together with #DDFIO (Dubai Duty Free Irish Open) festival in Lahinch, gave a storming, Day Tripper Festival in Waterford alongside Gavin James, Hudson Taylor.

Live highlights from last year include sharing a stage with Hozier , Walking on Cars and other highly-respected Irish artists at the 2FM Christmas Ball at the 3Arena in December and opening band’s live record in London with three sell-out headline shows.

Since releasing their first commercial track in 2016 (Lordy Lordy), Brave Giant have sold-out all their headline shows in Dublin and numerous across the country together with having a string of top five singles including The Time I Met The Devil and two number ones with Way To Love and Somebody’s Someone.

Not shy to festival season either, in the three years to date some of the band’s festival performances include Longitude, Sea Sessions , and Electric Picnic. And in 2018, over 5,000 people turned out to see the band live in their home county at the Longford Summer Festival.

White Pink + Blue is available now via all the usual platforms, as well as music stores, including Dennistons in Longford town.

