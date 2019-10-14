GALLERY| Fans get up close and personal with Brave Giant at meet and greet
Fans of Midlands indie band, Brave Giant, were treated to a meet and greet at Denniston's Music store in Longford on Saturday last, October 5.
Here they got a chance to get up close and personal with the boys, who not only sang some tunes but also signed copies of their debut album and took selfies.
Pictures: Shelley Corcoran
