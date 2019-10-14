GALLERY| Fans get up close and personal with Brave Giant at meet and greet

Longford Leader Reporter

Reporter:

Longford Leader Reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Fans of Midlands indie band, Brave Giant, were treated to a meet and greet at Denniston's Music store in Longford on Saturday last, October 5.

Here they got a chance to get up close and personal with the boys, who not only sang some tunes but also signed copies of their debut album and took selfies. 

Pictures: Shelley Corcoran

