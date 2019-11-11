Longford Regeneration make the Property Industry Excellence Awards shortlist

Longford County Council are delighted that Longford Regeneration have been shortlisted for the Property Industry Excellence Awards 2019 under the Excellence in Planning Award – Public Sector - for their approach to regeneration across Longford County.

Longford Regeneration provides a unique approach to regeneration, with a countywide focus, engaging with, supporting and empowering local communities to deliver transformational change to local towns and villages.

Longford Regeneration offers a multi-disciplinary cross departmental approach, breaking down the traditional silos of Local Authorities and generating significant investment, both public and private funding for the development of the County. Since its inception in 2015, it has enhanced engagements and trust between the local communities and the Local Authority.

To date, Longford Regeneration has worked with various stakeholders to attract in excess of €12m in funding towards projects of various scale, from small scale village enhancements to large scale tourism projects, including part of the Royal Canal Greenway and the Granard Motte Heritage Park, which is a community led €4m project.

Longford County Council Chief Executive Paddy Mahon welcomed the news.

He stated, “Longford County Council’s Regeneration Team have proven their excellence in planning for and delivering regeneration in our county over a number of years and have helped transform many communities in County Longford and has contributed to making our county a safe, vibrant and prosperous place.”

These views were shared by Cathaoirleach Michael Carrigy, who indicated that the shortlisting recognises the “unique county-wide approach that Longford County Council adopted in relation to the regeneration policy, ensuring that all areas across the county benefit from the enhancements and economic opportunities arising from the work of the Regeneration Team.”

