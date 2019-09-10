Calls for Longford entries to the 2020 BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition

BT Ireland are calling on Longford students to submit their entries for the 2020 BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition (BTYSTE), as the deadline for applications on Tuesday, September 24th is fast approaching.

Each year, BTYSTE gives students from across Ireland the exciting opportunity to share their creativity and innovation in areas of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) to thousands of members of the public. Since its formation, the landmark exhibition has given students the fantastic opportunity to represent their county and school at a national event.

To match the impressive calibre of projects that are showcased each year, the number of awards that can be won by individuals, groups, and teachers has increased to 200. While the prizes up for grabs are valued at €40,000! Parents and teachers are encouraged to speak to their students about the benefits of entering the BTYSTE.

The competition is open to second level students from all across Ireland, North and South, who are aged between 12 and 19 years on 31st October 2019. BTYSTE are calling on all Longford students to get their thinking caps on! Once you have decided on a project, carried out some research, and put a plan in place it is time to write your one-page proposal.

The application process is simple. Students have the option to the enter BTYSTE as an individual or in group with their friends into any of the four categories: Biological & Ecological Sciences, Chemical, Physical & Mathematical Sciences, Social & Behavioural Sciences and Technology. Students are asked to upload their one-page proposal outlining their project idea to www.btyoungscientist.com by midnight Tuesday, September 24th, 2019.

For more information on the BTYSTE and for details on how to enter, log onto www.btyoungscientist.com or follow BTYSTE on Twitter and Facebook.

