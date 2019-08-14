‘Outstanding’ results for Leaving Cert students in Longford

There were plenty of nerves and plenty of excitement across Longford yesterday morning as the county's 632 Leaving Certificate students received their exam results.

Over in St Mel's College, Principal Declan Rowley was thrilled with the class of 2019 and the “outstanding” results they received.

“They were first years when I came in as principal and I brought them through six years, so they're a very special class for me,” he told the Leader on Tuesday.

“I'm just so delighted that the results are so good because there are some outstanding students and the teachers put in so much work over time with them.”

Mr Rowley stressed that, while top marks are always a reason to celebrate, not everyone is aiming for that.

“Everbody has their goal and I'm looking at students who are totting up points and straight away they're smiling because they know that they have what they want,” he explained.

“And whether that's at the very top level at the 600 or whether it's 340 and they want to do some course in a particular college, that's what they need to do for themselves and we're happy that they've achieved that.”

