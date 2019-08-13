Results day for Longford’s 632 Leaving Cert students

There will be plenty of nerves, tension and excitement in households across Longford this morning as 632 students prepare to receive their Leaving Certificate results.



309 female and 323 male students sat the Leaving Cert earlier this summer and from 9am this morning, Tuesday, August 13, they will be able to collect their results from schools.

From the earlier time of 10am this year, students who are not in a position to collect their results in person from their school can access them through the State Examinations Commission’s (SEC) new online Candidate Self-Service Portal on www.examinations.ie



Candidates receiving results today in mathematics, biology, chemistry, physics, link modules and politics and society had their examinations marked using an online marking system. Their scripts were scanned and marked by examiners using specially designed software. Candidates’ scripts were marked on a computer, not by a computer. When it comes to the viewing of scripts candidates will view these scripts online.

What Candidates Should Do Next

The most important piece of advice that SEC can give to candidates is to register on the Candidate Self Service Portal on www.examinations.ie if they have not already done so.

The SEC has developed the Portal (an expansion of the SEC’s Online Results Service) to support faster and more efficient services to candidates and faster communication between candidates, the SEC and schools in relation to the viewing of scripts and the appeals so that we can deliver the appeal results, three weeks earlier than last year, in the week ending September 20.

The online services available on the Candidate Self Service Portal are:

• Access to examination results;

• Access to component marks in subjects (e.g. oral marks; practical marks, etc.);

• Application to view scripts;

• View scripts online in subjects which were marked online i.e. Mathematics, Biology, Physics, Chemistry, LCVP (Written component) and Politics & Society;

• Application to appeal;

• Access to the appeal results.

The application to view scripts, the viewing of scripts marked online, the appeal application and access to results services are being provided exclusively online this year. All of the detailed information that candidates need about the Portal registration process as well as information about accessing results online, accessing component marks, viewing scripts, and appealing results can be found in the 2019 Candidate Information Booklet which was issued before the commencement of the examinations.

This booklet is also available HERE



Helpline Facility

A helpline facility will be operating from early on August 13 to provide information and advice to students and parents at results time.

The helpline number operated by the National Parents’ Council (Post-Primary) is: 1800 265 165