Victim of Longford assault has died from the injuries he sustained
A Longford man who was the victim of a serious assault incident outside a pub Foigha last Thursday evening has since died from the injuries he sustained.
Gardaí from Ballymahon attended the scene of the serious assault incident, which occurred outside a licensed premises in Foigha, on Thursday evening last, August 1, at approximately 5.30pm.
A male (50s) was taken to the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar with serious injuries and this afternoon, Sunday, August 4, was pronounced dead.
Shortly after the incident on Thursday, August 1, a male in his 30s was arrested and he was detained at Longford Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 – Criminal Justice Act 1984.
He appeared before the Criminal Courts of Justice, Parkgate Street, Dublin 8 yesterday, Saturday, August 3.
A postmortem examination will be carried out tomorrow, Monday, August 5 and the local Coroner has been notified.
Garda investigations are continuing.
