Longford man to appear in court over alleged serious assault

A 31-year-old Longford man is to appear in court in Dublin this morning charged in connection to an alleged serious assault on Thursday evening which left another man fighting for his life in hospital.

He was arrested and questioned by detectives shortly after a 49-year-old man sustained serious head injuries as a result of an alleged assault in the Foigha area of Co Longford at around 5pm.

The Leader has learned that senior investigators intend charging him in connection with the alleged incident at a sitting of the Criminal Courts of Justice (CCJ) this morning.

The 49-year-old injured man, who is also local, was rushed to Mullingar's Midland Regional Hospital on Thursday evening where he remains in a critical condition.

