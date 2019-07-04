Longford woman charged over ongoing feud

Two women have been charged with assaulting another woman in what is part of an “ongoing feud” between two Longford based families.

Ann Lawrence (67), 17 Camlin Meadows, Farneyhoogan, Longford and Rebecca Lawrence (26) 39 Great Water Street, Longford were formally charged at last week’s sitting of Longford District Court with a Section 2 assault on their female victim. The alleged incident occurred at Ballymahon Street June 5 2019.

Garda Orla Geraghty said she arrested both women last Tuesday ahead of charging the pair at Longford Garda Station. She said both defendants made no reply after caution. Garda Geraghty said while gardaí were not opposed to bail being given to both women, she hinted at the possibility of further charges being issued.

She said the incident under investigation stemmed from an “ongoing feud” involving two families in which a number of other alleged similar episodes had occurred. The incident in question, she said, concerned an alleged “minor assault” which took place on the street and involved a number of individuals.

After looking for a €500 cash lodgement from each defendant as part of their bail terms, defence solicitor John Quinn said his clients were “of limited means” and would be unable to match those demands. Garda Geraghty accepted the lower amount of €250 cash lodgement from each woman along with a number of other conditions.

They provided for both women to stay at their respective addresses, to steer clear of any witnesses in the case, the alleged victim and her family. Both accused women were also compelled to provide a phone number and remain open to contact 24 hours a day.

A 10pm to 8am curfew was also entered as part of the duo’s bail conditions. Before agreeing to sign off on those terms, Judge Seamus Hughes issued a stern warning to both women.

“In light of the wonderful publicity Longford is getting at the minute, if there is any breach of bail it will be an immediate remand in custody,” he said, as he referenced the alleged feuding Longford had come in for national coverage for.

“This has been going on for a number of weeks and a very firm line will be taken,” he said.

“That is not the order of Garda Geraghty, that is the order of the court.”

Both women are due back in court on November 12 2019.

