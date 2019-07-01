Thieves make off with large haul in overnight Longford pharmacy raid

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances behind a late night raid at a Longford town pharmacy which resulted in the theft of several thousands euros worth of stock and cash.

The front window of Ward's Pharmacy on Ballymahon Street was smashed in by thieves during the incident, gardaí have confirmed.

A large cache of stock and cash were taken in the minutes that followed before the raiders made off.

Gardáí have appealed for anyone with information to contact Longford Garda Station at (043) 3350570.