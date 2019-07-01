WATCH | Approximately 80 people gather outside Longford Greyhound Stadium for a demonstration against greyhound racing

Jasper the Greyhound, who works as a therapy dog at St Joseph's, was among those who came out for the demonstration this evening

Last week, RTE Investigates shocked the nation when the programme revealed the shocking treatment that many greyhounds suffer should they be too slow to race.

Today, a group of approximately people gathered outside Longford Greyhound Stadium, outnumbering those who went in to watch the dogs race.

Speaking to the Longford Leader this evening, spokesperson for Greyhound Action Ireland Nuala Donlon expressed her delight at the level of support the demonstrators have received, with a large number of vehicles beeping horns as they drove past.

