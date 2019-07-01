WATCH | Approximately 80 people gather outside Longford Greyhound Stadium for a demonstration against greyhound racing

Last week, RTE Investigates shocked the nation when the programme revealed the shocking treatment that many greyhounds suffer should they be too slow to race.

Today, a group of approximately people gathered outside Longford Greyhound Stadium, outnumbering those who went in to watch the dogs race.

Crowds of people have gathered outside Longford Greyhound Stadium to protest greyhound racing this evening pic.twitter.com/GbRS7B5BK5 — Longford Leader (@Longford_Leader) July 1, 2019

Speaking to the Longford Leader this evening, spokesperson for Greyhound Action Ireland Nuala Donlon expressed her delight at the level of support the demonstrators have received, with a large number of vehicles beeping horns as they drove past.

A crowd of about 80 people and dogs has gathered outside #Longford #Greyhound Stadium for a demonstration against #greyhoundracing So far they've received a lot of support from passers by who were appalled by the revelations of last week's #RTEInvestigates pic.twitter.com/6wFV89BBAl July 1, 2019

