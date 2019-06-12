Garda Armed Support Unit to ramp up patrols on streets of Longford

Armed gardaí are to patrol the streets of Longford town with greater regularity over the days and weeks ahead in a bid to keep a lid on a simmering Traveller related feud.

Senior garda bosses confirmed to the Leader this week that there will be moves to ramp up patrols and visibility with a view to diffusing a worsening row between two warring Traveller families.

Supt Jim Delaney said the decision to call upon a greater armed presence was designed to not just quell any ongoing tensions but also to allay fears among the wider public.

“We (gardaí) will be having members of the Armed Support Unit in town on a more regular basis as we want to get a more continued presence in the area,” he said.

“There is, and has been, a chronology of events and it involves not just two family members, but branches of different feuds that are ongoing.”

News of the intended heightened garda presence comes on the back of a number of incidents last week, the latest of which saw a number of shots fired through the front window of a house in Longford town.

Supt Delaney said he and his senior team of detectives would be relying on their “track record” to not only make headway with their investigations, but also to strengthen and solidify public safety.

“We are in the process of putting a policing plan together especially coming up to Cemetery Sunday and we are appealing to witnesses to any of the recent public incidents to come forward and assist us with our investigation,” he said.

“There have been a number of incidents that have been feud related which have ended up in court proceedings be that in the District or Circuit Court so we are not and will not be ignoring things.

“One thing I do want to do though is to reassure the public as I know there may well be a concern there given the escalation (in violent incidents) over the last while, but we will be increasing our presence and visibility throughout Longford town.”

