Hurry Longford folk check your Lotto tickets...€238,673 winning ticket sold at O'Brien's in Lanesboro

Longford folk you need to check your Lotto tickets this morning as a €238,673 winning ticket was sold at O'Brien's in Lanesboro.



The Longford Lotto player fell one number short of sharing the €4,051,610 Lotto jackpot, matching five numbers and the bonus ball, but still picked up a cool €238,673.



This player bought their ticket at O’Brien’s Corner House, Lanesboro.

Also read: Longford menswear firm to invest €1m in old Dunnes building deal



The West is certainly awake this morning as a lucky Lotto player in the Galway suburb town of Doughiska won the Lotto jackpot of €4,051,610.

The winning numbers of last night’s main Lotto draw were: 9, 10, 34, 37, 40, 47 and the bonus number was 7.

This winner wasn’t the only new millionaire made by the National Lottery last night, as an Offaly Lotto player also scooped a cool €1 million after winning the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold in the Spar Maxol store and service station on Church Road, Tullamore. This is the sixth Lotto Plus 1 top prize win of €1 million in 2019. The winning Lotto Plus 1 numbers for last night’s draw were: 3, 25, 28, 34, 42, 27 and the bonus was 11.



The winning Lotto jackpot ticket, worth more than €4 million was sold at Joyce’s Supermarket, Doughiska Shopping Centre, Doughiska Road, Galway. Doughiska is a suburb less than 10 kilometres from Galway city centre.

This is the 93rd Lotto jackpot to be won in Co. Galway since Lotto began more than 30 years ago and this is the the fifth Lotto jackpot to be won so far in 2019.

Also read: New bus brochure to further strengthen Longford's tourism drive

The National Lottery is appealing to its Lotto players in Galway, Offaly and Longford to check their tickets.



A spokesperson said: “It’s fantastic news that we have two new millionaires from last night’s Lotto draws. These lucky players are the tenth and eleventh Lotto millionaires made this year alone. We are now asking all our players in Galway, Offaly and Longford to carefully check their tickets.”

“If you think you have won one of these life-changing prizes, be sure to sign the back of the ticket, keep these valuable pieces of paper safe and contact our prize claims team on 01 836 4444, and we will make arrangements for you to come to the National Lottery to collect your prize."